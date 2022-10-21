Modern-day female wrestlers such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, Saraya (fka Paige), and many more made an impact in the wrestling world early on in their careers. WWE legend and current AEW talent William Regal shared his thoughts on these women, especially during their NXT run.

William Regal was the NXT General Manager for a long time. He was also involved in grooming young talents. The former WWE Hardcore Champion also trained talent in the Performance Center after Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes passed away.

During the latest episode of the Gentleman Villain Podcast, William Regal talked about the evolution of women’s division. He mentioned that the mentality in NXT was to treat both men and women equally, and there was no bias towards anyone and said that over the course of time, women became the main part of the show.

“From the very beginning, the women would be presented just the same as the fellas, Saraya, Emma, and then Charlotte, Becky, Sasha, and Bayley, and it just keeps going. They were going to be an equal part of the show. At many points, they became the biggest part of the show. They are talent, they are athletes, and they’re going to do their thing,” William Regal said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The WWE veteran also revealed that he was the mastermind behind Bayley's babyface gimmick. He mentioned that hiring The Role Model was the right choice and she portrayed the character perfectly.

“I thought of that character, and then I met Pam (Bayley) and hired her, and she developed that character with this in mind, between Pam and Dusty and whoever else made that character. They developed that character. This is just what I had in my mind.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Update on Becky Lynch's potential return

Becky Lynch is currently sidelined due to an injury that took place during her SummerSlam match for the RAW Women's Title against Bianca Belair.

The Man separated her shoulder during the match, but she competed despite the injury and put on a good show for the fans. Fortunately, the former RAW Women's Champion avoided surgery and is currently in rehab, getting ready for her potential return.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, there is a glimmer of hope within WWE that Becky Lynch will make her in-ring return before the end of the year.

In Becky Lynch's absence, Bayley is in the hunt to become the top female in WWE.

