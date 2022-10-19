Backstage update on potential return date for Becky Lynch

When will Becky Lynch be able to return to WWE?

Big Time Becks suffered a separated shoulder in her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at this year's SummerSlam. Despite the injury taking place earlier in the bout, Lynch was able to gut it out and complete the matchup with Belair before being written off on RAW two days later.

While many fans were hopeful that The Man would be back on WWE RAW right now, that was never in the cards due to the nature of her injury. But when does the company hope to have her back in the fold?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), those within WWE creative are hopeful that Becky Lynch will be back on Monday Night RAW by the end of the year. But that is reportedly far from a guarantee right now.

Becky Lynch was never scheduled to return in September

Back in September, various outlets reported that Becky Lynch was ahead of schedule when it came to her injury and would be returning to the ring soon.

However, people within WWE told Sapp that they were yet to follow up with Lynch on her current injury and that she was never slated for a September return.

Luckily for Lynch, she was able to avoid surgery, which would have likely delayed her return to some point in 2023. Instead of surgery, The Man is going through a few months of physical therapy to prepare her for her WWE in-ring return.

With any luck, Big Time Becks should be in the thick of things again for WWE as they begin the Road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

