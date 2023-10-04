WWE legend takes a shot at CM Punk for mocking him during a promo on RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer has stirred the pot again, reacting to the infamous CM Punk promo from the summer of 2011. The star in question is none other than Kevin Nash.

Nash had returned to Stamford-based promotion to engage in a heated feud with CM Punk, culminating in a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2011 when he hit Punk with a powerbomb. This led to Alberto Del Rio cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the Straight Edge Superstar.

This began an intense rivalry between Punk and Nash, with fans on the edge of their seats. CM Punk had accused Triple H of orchestrating Kevin Nash's attack on him and costing him his WWE Title.

Amid the heated feud with Nash and Triple H, Punk delivered an infamous promo on the August 29, 2011 edition of RAW. The segment featured Punk fake-vomiting and taking jabs at Kevin Nash's knee issues.

Recently, a fan shared a video of Punk's fake puking on Twitter, leading Nash to respond to the post with a jab at the former WWE Superstar.

"Looks like he's choking during one of his famous pipe jobs," Nash tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

The feud between Punk and Nash was one of those moments in wrestling history that left a lasting impact.

They were also scheduled to face each other at WWE Night of Champions. However, that match was changed to CM Punk facing Triple H.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash claims CM Punk needs serious help after his backstage altercation in AEW

Kevin Nash spoke about the controversy surrounding former AEW star CM Punk after his backstage altercation with Jungle Boy Jack Perry at All In.

Speaking on the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed The Second City Saint’s AEW exit and said he needs serious help.

“Honest to God, I mean, this is in all seriousness. What I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. When it becomes destructive, when there’s a chance this costs you millions of dollars, and you just continue to push and push and push. They have to [let him go]. I’ll tell you right now, man, if I would have broke in and saw some motherf***er doing that sh*t, I would have said, ‘Oh, if he can get away with that, well fu**, then I’m going to do it,'” Nash said.

This altercation led to Punk being released by the promotion, and Perry was suspended from AEW.

