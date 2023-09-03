Former WWE Champion believes CM Punk needs serious help after recent incident in AEW

A former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer recently spoke about many topics surrounding the controversial former AEW star CM Punk.

The name in question is none other than Kevin Nash who has been very open while criticising CM Punk. The Best in the World recently had another alteration at All In with Jack Perry, and it reportedly involved physicality.

All Elite Wrestling president, Tony Khan after investigating the matter for almost one week decided to terminate the AEW contract of CM Punk. Speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash gave his honest thoughts on CM Punk after the recent incident.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reveals that he could possibly require neck surgery

Kevin Nash recently also spoke about his physical condition and admitted that he may require surgery on his neck.

Kevin Nash is a legend in the professional wrestling business and the veteran found success in WWE as Diesel. He was also a big name in WCW when he jumped ship to the company alongside Scott Hall in 1996.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash admitted that he's having neck problems and is currently looking for a neck surgeon to fix his bad neck.

"I’m hunting for probably a neck surgeon. I don’t know [if I’ll have to have it fused]. It’s getting…I talked to the people from bio accelerator and she’s saying, ‘Give it some more time, it’s just been a couple months.’ I think about it and just like, my shoulders have gotten way better, like night and day. My neck is just, I’ve got a C2 and a C5 that are not good. It’s the discs," said Kevin Nash. [H/T: Fightful]

