WWE Hall of Famer explains the main difference between WWE and WCW locker rooms

There were a handful of wrestlers who jumped ship from WWE to WCW and vice versa during the peak of the Monday Night Wars. Kevin Nash was among the first to move from WWE to WCW, and he recently explained his experience in each company's locker rooms.

Nash first made his name in WCW but was given a variety of terrible gimmicks. He moved to WWE in 1993 and was pushed to the moon immediately. However, WCW came calling back in 1996 and offered him a contract he couldn't refuse.

In a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Big Daddy Cool explained the difference between the locker rooms in WWE and WCW. He loved his time with WCW because Hulk Hogan has his own locker room full of beers.

"We were so blessed, man, in retrospect, because Hogan always had his own locker room," Nash said. "And he always had beer. So, we'd just hang out in his room. He was always laid back." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

On the other hand, Kevin Nash's backstage group with Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Scott Hall called The Kliq was unpopular in Vince McMahon's company. They didn't have their own room to hang out and would often push out other wrestlers when they found space.

"We started putting The Kliq signs up," Nash said. "If anyone would open the door and see three of us, they'd be like, 'F**k this. I don't want to dress here.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Kevin Nash asked to be part of WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam was held in Detroit, Michigan last month and Kevin Nash asked if he could be a part of it since he was a native of the city. Nash was open to working on camera or even with the fans but did not receive any response.

"I asked if I could be involved," Nash said. "I asked if I could be the master of ceremonies of SummerSlam. I asked. Deaf ears, baby." [H/T Fightful]

Nash also revealed that he would need neck fusion surgery due to problems with his C2 and C5 vertebrae. He recently visited a stem cell therapy clinic to help get his shoulders and neck treated.

What's your favorite moment of Kevin Nash's wrestling career? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here