WWE Hall of Famer reveals he could require neck surgery

A WWE Hall of Famer has admitted that he may require surgery soon on his neck.

Kevin Nash is a legend of the professional wrestling business. He found success as Diesel in WWE but became a household name when he made the jump to WCW alongside Scott Hall in 1996. Nash was a part of the infamous nWo faction alongside Hulk Hogan and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

The legend currently hosts the Kliq This podcast along with wrestling personality Sean Oliver. Speaking on his podcast, the WWE legend discussed the issues he is having with his neck and admitted that he is looking for a neck surgeon.

"I’m hunting for probably a neck surgeon. I don’t know [if I’ll have to have it fused]. It’s getting…I talked to the people from bio accelerator and she’s saying, ‘Give it some more time, it’s just been a couple months.’ I think about it and just like, my shoulders have gotten way better, like night and day. My neck is just, I’ve got a C2 and a C5 that are not good. It’s the discs," said Kevin Nash. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE legend Kevin Nash on the expansion of nWo

The nWo remains one of the most popular factions of all time and is still outselling most of today's current WWE Superstars regarding merchandise.

However, the group became far too crowded toward the end, and there were too many members to keep track of. Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 64-year-old disclosed that he had no issue with the group expanding because the easiest way to get someone over at the time was to put a nWo shirt on them.

"I think it overpopulated it. I don't think it watered it down. I think that Scott Norton brought something to it. I think everybody brought something to it. The thing was, with standards and practices at the time, the easiest way to get somebody over was to put an nWo shirt on them," said Nash. [From 01:06 – 01:24]

WWE legend Kevin Nash has provided wrestling fans with countless memories over the years. Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes to see Kevin Nash's neck issues resolved soon and wishes the legend well with his health moving forward.

