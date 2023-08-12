1996 merch is one of WWE's bestsellers 27 years on, legend says (Exclusive)

WWE's bestselling merchandise lists are usually topped by current superstars. However, in an exclusive interview, Kevin Nash revealed that the nWo's merch numbers are still going strong 27 years after the faction debuted in WCW.

In 1996, Nash joined forces with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall to form the New World Order (nWo) at WCW Bash at the Beach. Although they were initially presented as bad guys, the stable quickly became one of the most popular acts in the wrestling business.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at WrestleCon, Nash dismissed the idea that the nWo storyline lasted too long. He also reminded everyone that the group's merch is still among WWE's bestsellers to this day:

"We're the number four or five selling merchandise in 2023, so I don't know," Nash said. "I'd have to say no [the nWo did not last too long]." [0:39 – 0:48]

Although the nWo started out with only three members, 60 people went on to represent the faction between 1996 and 2002. More than two decades on, Nash insists he had no problem with the likes of Scott Norton and Virgil being added to the legendary group:

"I think it overpopulated it. I don't think it watered it down. I think that Scott Norton brought something to it. I think everybody brought something to it. The thing was, with standards and practices at the time, the easiest way to get somebody over was to put an nWo shirt on them." [1:06 – 1:24]

WWE legend Kevin Nash explains why the nWo expanded

While the nWo is best remembered for its WCW run, the faction also appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and WWE. Jeff Farmer, the nWo version of Sting, and Scott Norton were among the group's representatives in Japan.

Kevin Nash believes the Hall of Fame stable succeeded worldwide thanks to additional members like Farmer and Norton:

"Scott was working a lot in Japan, so we had like an nWo Japan crew. Farmer was working over there as the nWo Sting, which when he came back it might have looked like he was in the way but, as far as our business agreement with New Japan, those guys were instrumental." [1:28 – 1:51]

The nWo (Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.

