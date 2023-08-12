"I miss you" – WWE legend sends heartfelt message to Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels was among WWE's most popular stars in the 1990s. One of his most memorable on-screen allies during that time, Kevin Nash, recently delivered a sincere message to his former tag team partner.

Nash joined WWE in 1993 after Michaels recommended him to the company's higher-ups. The real-life friends, known as Two Dudes with Attitudes, won the Tag Team Championship twice. They also feuded over the WWE Championship in 1995 and 1996.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at WrestleCon, Nash revealed what he would like to say to Michaels today:

"I wish time didn't go by so fast. I wish we all weren't so busy with life and families, but I miss you." [3:48 – 3:58]

Earlier in the interview, Nash explained how Michaels helped him more than anyone in the early days of his wrestling career:

"The pivotal time was my time with Shawn because without being in the car with Scott [Hall] and Shawn and kinda learning the ropes and learning the business, learning how to work, without that you can't move forward as a singles competitor." [2:14 – 2:36]

Watch the video above to hear Nash's thoughts on whether the nWo storyline lasted too long in WCW.

Did Kevin Nash have more fun in WCW or WWE?

In 1996, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall left WWE to join WCW. The two men formed the legendary nWo faction alongside Hulk Hogan. They also changed the wrestling business by negotiating guaranteed contracts for themselves in WCW.

Looking back, Nash preferred his spell in WCW because he earned more money while working fewer dates:

"I think the most fun I had was probably with Scott because our work schedule was cut severely and we got paid very well and were able to help the rest of the guys get guaranteed money, which was nice." [2:38 – 2:58]

Nash also appreciated that he got the opportunity to work with Hogan in WCW after watching him on television for so many years:

"I was a huge Hulk Hogan mark before I got into the business. To get a chance to team with Hulk, then to come back in WWE with Hulk, it's really hard to pinpoint one or two things. I mean, I don't think I was ever more excited than walking out as Master Blaster with Cory Pendarvis in Asheville as my first match." [3:01 – 3:30]

As Nash referenced, his first official in-ring bout occurred at NWA Clash of the Champions XII on September 5, 1990. He joined forces with his Master Blasters tag team partner, Cory Pendarvis, to defeat Brad Armstrong and Tim Horner.

What is your favorite Kevin Nash moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

