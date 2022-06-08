"CM Punk is down" - WWE legend talks about possible cause of the AEW World Champion's unfortunate injury

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about CM Punk's injury just days after becoming AEW World Champion.

The Second City Saint defeated Hangman Adam Page in an epic fight to bag the top gold in AEW. However, he soon declared that he had to undergo surgery. He will be out of action for a considerable period, leaving the belt up for grabs to an Interim Champion.

Speculating on the cause of the unfortunate injury, Booker T said the following on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"CM Punk is down... You know it was crazy I was talking to Paul Heyman about that, you know he, he was talking about... what CM Punk did... Crowd surfing, that's what it is, and banged his foot on the barrier, and he said that's how he think it happened. I really don't know how the injury happened. " (46:19 - 47:02)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Punk will still remain as world champion whilst an interim will be crowned in his absence. Here’s to a speedy recovery for @CMPunk who will be undergoing surgery due to injury.Punk will still remain as world champion whilst an interim will be crowned in his absence. Here’s to a speedy recovery for @CMPunk who will be undergoing surgery due to injury.Punk will still remain as world champion whilst an interim will be crowned in his absence. https://t.co/45x8i7RRqq

Punk's return date is unclear as of now, which means fans will have to stay tuned to see when the Best in the World comes back to reclaim his title.

How will the Interim Champion be chosen while CM Punk is away?

The process of crowning the interim AEW World Champion has already been revealed.

This week's Dynamite edition will kick off with a battle royale match. The winner of the said match will face #1 contender Jon Moxley. The winner of the singles match will decide who progresses to the Forbidden Door event for the final title match.

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Hirooki Goto in an AEW World title eliminator match at NJPW Dominion. The winner of this match will also progress to the Forbidden Door finale.

The coming weeks will feature several high-profile matches. Only time will tell who will be crowned the interim AEW World Champion in the upcoming pay-per-view.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far