"Had more good times than bad!" - WWE legend Taz shares heartfelt message following disbandment of top AEW faction

WWE legend Taz recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message after the split of his Team Taz faction in AEW.

Earlier on Dynamite, Taz announced that his faction is done, following Powerhouse Hobbs' betrayal of Ricky Starks and HOOK winning the FTW Championship last week. Before his announcement, Hobbs nailed a Spinebuster on Starks after the former's match with Ren Jones.

Taz took to Twitter to recall his memories with the stable, saying they had a roller-coaster ride together. The former WWE announcer added that they shared several memorable moments and that it was an excellent time for him to be in the group.

He then gave Starks, Hobbs, HOOK, and even former member Brian Cage their dues by thanking them.

"Last thing I’d like to say is, we have had a lot of ups & downs with our group but in my opinion we had more good times than bad! It really was a lot of fun and I want to give a huge THANK YOU to the guys," Taz tweeted.

"Last thing I'd like to say is, we have had a lot of ups & downs with our group but in my opinion we had more good times than bad! It really was a lot of fun and I want to give a huge THANK YOU to the guys," Taz tweeted.

With Team Taz's disbandment, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for its members as they go their separate ways in All Elite Wrestling.

Fans sympathize with former WWE personality Taz following his group's disbandment

AEW fans on Twitter quickly reacted to Taz's heartfelt message for his former faction, Team Taz. One fan praised the former ECW Champion for taking Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, HOOK, and Brian Cage under his wing.

One fan praised the former ECW Champion for taking Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, HOOK, and Brian Cage under his wing.



"You prepped these men well, Taz. They are stars on the rise, and it's going to be fun to watch them do their thing. Well done, big man! You got these young men on the right path."

A user stated that while Team Taz had a great 2020, they had a rough 2021 and said the group would be missed.

A user stated that while Team Taz had a great 2020, they had a rough 2021 and said the group would be missed.



"Imma miss this group. The past year wasn't too kind (Cage split, Ricky's injury and whatever followed after) but y'all really killed it in the pandemic era. There was nothing as legit and badass as this group. Y'all stay awesome, can't wait for what's in store for each of them."

Meanwhile, a netizen liked how Taz ended the group by simply announcing it on the commentary desk. He added that the former WWE announcer's stable will always be great.

"Highly respect ending it at just the right time as everyone is ready to explode on their own. Wrestling has a tendency to stick with good things til it's bad or until it loses its luster. Team Taz was always great and ended perfectly for everyone involved."

A fan cited Team Taz as one of the reasons she watched AEW and was happy to see Starks, Hobbs, and HOOK get elevated.

"Thank you, Taz. Team Taz are the reason I fell in love with AEW and watching Hobbs, Starks and Hook develop into singles stars (in their own right) has made my heart full. Without knowing it, you four helped me through one of the hardest times in my life and I'm forever grateful."

Another user wanted to see the group reunite in the future if all its former members became champions.

Following the group's break-up, Starks and Hobbs are seemingly headed into a heated rivalry with each other. Meanwhile, HOOK would be looking to have an impressive run with his newly won FTW Championship.

What are your thoughts on WWE legend Taz's heartfelt message following his group's dissolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

