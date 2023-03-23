WWE legend teases wife's arrival in Tony Khan's AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently hinted at his wife becoming involved with AEW in the future.

The Hall of Famer in question, Jeff Jarrett, joined the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2022. Right from the start, he made sure to let the fans and the locker room know that he was a heel by aligning himself with the Lethal Connection faction. Since then, he has regularly appeared on weekly shows in various matches.

Jeff was also announced to be the Director of Business Development in AEW. It appears that his wife, Karen Jarrett, may also become involved with the company, judging by Jeff's answer on the topic on AEW Unrestricted.

"Two words: stay tuned." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It remains to be seen what role Karen Jarrett will play in case she joins Tony Khan's company.

The WWE veteran's wife has previously crossed paths with AEW

While Karen Jarrett has no ties to the Jacksonville-based promotion at the moment, she has been referenced in a cheeky segment.

During the feud between Jeff Jarrett and The Acclaimed, Platinum Max Caster had composed a rap for his entrance that mentioned Karen. In the verse, he stated that the WWE Hall of Famer had stolen Kurt Angle's wife.

This prompted Karen Jarrett to take to Twitter and directly address the segment in rage. Her warning seemed genuine as she threatened Max Caster.

"Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you’ve gotten started….."

Karen later explained the circumstances surrounding her separation with Kurt Angle and her marriage to Jeff Jarrett. She is currently away from the pro-wrestling world.

