"Go elsewhere" – WWE Legend tells MJF to quit AEW if he isn't happy

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, MJF's heated promo took the wrestling world by storm. While initially no AEW star officially commented or referred to his remarks on social media, Chris Jericho finally broke the silence and had a lot to say about the 26-year-old's current stance on Tony Khan and AEW:

"For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back!"

While Jericho didn't name MJF in his tweet, it's clear he's the target. His reference to someone being under-compensated perfectly aligns with what The Salt of the Eart said on Dynamite. Plus, given his long-standing history with WWE, it's high praise for AEW that Jericho considers it the best "sports entertainment" company he's worked for.

MJF's promo this Wednesday was largely inspired by the recent events between him and AEW management. In March, it was reported that he and Khan disagreed on something that led to an argument. It was followed by more reports suggesting that the AEW star wasn't happy with the amount he was being paid and asked to have his salary increased, but Khan wanted him to sign an extension.

With MJF's contract expiring in 2024, his jumping ship to WWE became plausible. Tensions reached an all-time high when he didn't appear at the fan meet-and-greet ahead of Double or Nothing and showed up last minute for the pay-per-view, leaving shortly after his match.

Fans have mixed reactions to Chris Jericho's tweet about MJF

While many fans are adamant that this is a work since the former AEW World Champion maintained character in the tweet, others are still uncertain how much of his words are true. The tweet seemingly divided fans as one-half wholeheartedly support his sentiment, while the other present arguments to the contrary.

vikingjedi @vikingjedi23 @IAmJericho @AEW @TonyKhan MJF is completely right. AEW has been making all the same mistakes WCW did. Y'all already had the best roster in the world. Let them show it and stop bringing WWE guys in to replace them. MJF is the dude AEW needs to build their entire company around. @IAmJericho @AEW @TonyKhan MJF is completely right. AEW has been making all the same mistakes WCW did. Y'all already had the best roster in the world. Let them show it and stop bringing WWE guys in to replace them. MJF is the dude AEW needs to build their entire company around.

