Top AEW star responds to WWE legend The Undertaker's message on social media 

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker congratulated AEW star Matt Hardy on completing 30 years of his wrestling career. The former WWE Superstar took to his social media to react to The Deadman's kind words.

Matt Hardy has achieved a lot in his 30-year career. He has held titles almost everywhere. The former WWE Superstar is currently signed with AEW. Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy have held tag team titles in several promotions, including WWE, Ring Of Honor, and Impact Wrestling.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, several members of the wrestling world congratulated Hardy, and The Undertaker was one of them.

The Deadman had a heartfelt message for his former colleague appreciating him for reaching this milestone and mentioned that he has more records to break.

Hardy thanked the legend and mentioned that it was an honor to share the ring with The Undertaker.

"Thanks so much for these kind words, @undertaker! I’ve always had a great respect for you & treasured the times I got to work with you. Thanks for helping & teaching me so much over the years (which I actually talk about on this @matthardypod). Appreciate you!" Matt Hardy tweeted.

The wrestling world reacts to The Undertaker's message

Upon listening to The Deadman's message, fans were quick to congratulate Hardy on Twitter on achieving this milestone in his career.

Check out the tweets below:

Fans reacted to it and mentioned that getting acknowledged by The Deadman proves that Matt Hardy is a great wrestler and mentioned that the AEW star deserved it.

Austin Blair @austinblair @MATTHARDYBRAND @undertaker @matthardypod Man, Matt, when the frickin Undertaker is giving you a shoutout….. you gotta know you made a strong impact to pro wrestling. You, your brother, Kane, and undertaker are four of my favorites of all time. So cool to see this. Hope you’re doing awesome! @MATTHARDYBRAND @undertaker @matthardypod Man, Matt, when the frickin Undertaker is giving you a shoutout….. you gotta know you made a strong impact to pro wrestling. You, your brother, Kane, and undertaker are four of my favorites of all time. So cool to see this. Hope you’re doing awesome!

Some shared their memories of both Matt Hardy and The Undertaker and thanked both legends for entertaining them for years.

Dr.Sergio Ch. @Dr_Sercha @MATTHARDYBRAND @luchalibreonlin @undertaker @matthardypod My brother and I were the Mexican version of the Hardy boyz, i was Matt (the protective one) and my little brother Jeff. Thank you for the amazing memories and putting everything on the line @MATTHARDYBRAND @luchalibreonlin @undertaker @matthardypod My brother and I were the Mexican version of the Hardy boyz, i was Matt (the protective one) and my little brother Jeff. Thank you for the amazing memories and putting everything on the line

Jon Alba, the co-host of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, also reacted to The Phenom's message.

"How cool is this?" Jon Alba tweeted.

Several AEW stars such as The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy, Wardlow, and others appreciated Matt Hardy in light of this milestone.

What do you think of Matt Hardy's 30-year run in pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes