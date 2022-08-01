"I got an idea for you" - WWE legend on how Tony Khan pitched him his current AEW role

After parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion in January 2021, former WWE star Paul Wight (aka Big Show) penned a deal with Tony Khan's company as a commentator for their web television show, AEW Dark Elevation. He is currently the host of the show alongside Tony Schiavone.

In a recent interview with TCS Sports Courier News, the former ECW World Champion narrated the discussion he had with Tony Khan regarding the role behind the announce table.

"It's been more, because actually when I talked to Tony. I said 'I really want to get into commentary, I know for me I wanted to be a part of wrestling but I know i can't wrestle forever. At some point I still need to be in the business, I don't want to be a coach, i don't want to be a producer, that's not my gig. But how do I contribute and still be a part of this business?' That's how I said I want to do commentary and compete a bit. He said 'Okay i got an idea for you. There is a show called elevation and you and Tony Schiavone are going to host it.' A week later I was on Elevation." (9:20 onwards)

AEW star Paul Wight compares his commentary to Jim Ross

Like Wight, Jim Ross is a former WWE personality who has made a move to AEW in recent years.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, Paul Wight stated that he is still learning the tricks of the trade from Ross, who is widely regarded as one of the best commentators of all time.

"And I'm learning. I'm still a rookie by any means. When you see JR [Jim Ross] do it, he's so smooth and he's got his catchphrases and he knows how to get his soundbites in and get his clips just right. It's amazing just to watch him work and watch Tony Schiavone work. Even Excalibur."

Apart from being a commentator on AEW, the giant is also signed as a wrestler in the promotion. He has fought a few matches in the promotion with his most notable victory against QT Marshall at All Out.

