"If Tony needs me to go" - WWE legend uncertain about his status for upcoming event

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes recently addressed questions surrounding an appearance on ROH programming.

Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019. He remains semi-active as an in-ring performer, and he also has an influential role as a coach behind the scenes. The veteran most recently wrestled on the July 1 episode of AEW Rampage.

Earlier this year, AEW president Tony Khan announced that he had purchased the Ring of Honor promotion. The company had its first pay-per-view under Khan's ownership, Supercard of Honor XV, on April 1.

Rhodes appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, and the former WWE Superstar revealed that he's not been in any talks regarding a ROH appearance.

"I'm not sure because I wasn't at the last one," said Rhodes. "But, you know, if Tony needs me to go and coach some of the matches, I would love to," Rhodes said. "Ring of Honor is just kind of getting back started out right. We've had the one pay-per-view, it did well."

Dustin Rhodes continued, pointing out that he wasn't sure when - or if - ROH will return to a weekly TV schedule.

"I'm anxious to see where it goes, where it leads, as far as if it's ever gonna go [back to a] weekly basis or TV or what. It's still kind of — I have no idea what Tony's planning," he added. (H/T: Fightful)

ROH is set to have its next PPV, Death Before Dishonor, on July 23. So far, a handful of AEW stars have been announced for the show, including Samoa Joe, Jay Lethal, FTR, Mercedez Martinez, and Serena Deeb.

According to Dutch Mantell, Dustin Rhodes initially hated his famous WWE gimmick, Goldust

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, WWE legend Dutch Mantell briefly touched on Dustin Rhodes' initial hesitance when it came to his classic Goldust gimmick.

"Let's go back to Goldust," said Mantell. "He hated that gimmick when he first got it. He told me. He said, 'I hated it.' He said, 'F*** it. I'm gonna do this thing.' And he committed to it, then it got over. But he was the type of guy, wrestler, or worker that knew what to do and how to get it over and he did. But you gotta commit to it." (From 11:35 - 12:05)

While Rhodes might have initially hated the gimmick, WWE fans would eventually warm up to it, and he became a staple of the promotion's Attitude Era. Hopefully Rhodes will have some sort of role within ROH, where he can continue to share his wealth of knowledge.

