WWE legend unhappy with Cody Rhodes being referenced on AEW TV this week

A legendary wrestler and former WWE Superstar expressed his unhappiness with Cody Rhodes being name-dropped on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking in an interview with the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer commented on the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner being referenced by Darby Allin in a televised promo. The former TNT Champion was addressing The Young Bucks, who had viciously assaulted him and Sting after their AEW World Tag Team Championship victory on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

Allin interrupted Matthew and Nicholas Jackson from taking out Tony Schiavone on the February 14, 2024, edition of AEW's flagship show. He proceeded to cut a fiery promo in which he alluded to the role played by Cody Rhodes in signing him to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The American Nightmare was an EVP alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega prior to his departure from the Jacksonville-based company. The live crowd responded to Allin's promo by chanting Rhodes' name, which led to criticisms being raised against AEW for helping a rival promotion's top talent get over.

While speaking in the interview, the 53-year-old WWE legend proposed that Allin could have swapped out Cody Rhodes for Tony Khan in his promo. Dreamer further argued that the AEW President deserved the credit for kickstarting a revolution in the industry.

"He (Darby Allin) could've changed it with one name. Tony. All he had to do was, 'Thank God I had a boss who believed in me,' and then the fans would've chanted 'Tony' instead of 'Cody'. None of that could've happened without Tony Khan's money, and he deserves that praise. And for whenever there's negativity towards the company, you know, he has to take that on the chin, but if you want a building cheering somebody who really did start that revolution, it would be Tony," Tommy Dreamer said. [00:20 - 00:51]

What the future has in store for Darby Allin after his recent promo remains to be seen.

Tommy Dreamer would love to see AEW star Sting have one more singles match

Sting has achieved the status of being one of the all-time greats in pro wrestling. The Icon will compete in his retirement match at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, where he, along with Darby Allin, will face The Young Bucks with the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line. Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently revealed that he would like to see Sting wrestle another singles match.

The AEW EVPs carried out a vicious post-match assault on Sting and his partner Darby Allin after their AEW World Tag Team Championship win on the February 7, 2024, edition of Dynamite. Allin retaliated the following week by issuing a challenge to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson on behalf of himself and The Vigilante for the tag team titles at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts regarding Sting's retirement bout. The 53-year-old revealed his interest in seeing The Icon in a singles match, although he was not sure who Sting's opponent could have been.

"I feel that if you had a younger talent to do that, yes, to make Sting great. But Sting has to get into a feud with somebody, real quick. In a perfect world, the final match for Sting is Ric Flair, but that's not happening. I'd love to see him have one last singles match, I do feel he could have one great last singles match. But then I would have to say, who would it be? When you're saying goodbye in the fashion that Sting is saying goodbye, surely you'd want to have one last singles match?" Tommy Dreamer said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

With the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View still a few weeks away, it remains to be seen whether Sting will return to singles competition.

