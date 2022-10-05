"Waste the opportunity to get somebody over" - WWE legend unhappy over Vince McMahon's booking decision on Brock Lesnar during his regime

AEW veteran Jake 'The Snake' Roberts was frustrated with former WWE chairman Vince McMahon's booking decision featuring Brock Lesnar.

At WrestleMania 30, The Undertaker faced Lesnar as his 21-match winning streak was on the line. Surprisingly, The Beast Incarnate hit three F-5s to slay The Phenom and conquer the streak, much to the shock of the New Orleans Crowd and even Paul Heyman, the former's manager.

Afterward, Lesnar was booed out of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome while Taker was given a rousing ovation from the crowd as he left the ring.

On a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Roberts shared that McMahon made the mistake of having Lesnar break The Undertaker's streak. The AEW personality added that the former WWE Champion's win was nonsensical and that it wasted an opportunity to elevate new rising talent.

"[Brock] Lesnar was already a monster, right? He was a bada*s, he was a monster. He didn't need that push. If [they'd] have done it with somebody that wasn't at that level, then I'd say 'Okay, yeah, that'd be good.' Because you're bringing somebody up. To do it with a guy that's equal with you, you haven't accomplished anything but waste the opportunity to get somebody over," Roberts said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jake Roberts opined that Roman Reigns could've been selected as the right man to slay The Undertaker's winning run at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns handed The Phenom his second loss in the event at WrestleMania 33.

Jake Roberts credited himself for the success of The Undertaker and two WWE Hall of Famers

Speaking on the same episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts disclosed that he was a major part of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin becoming megastars in WWE.

Roberts added that he also taught legendary tag team The Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal).

"Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels as much as I could. Shawn spent some time in my car. I’m the one that came up with the ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have an urgent message. Shawn has left the building’, which is so cheap, so fu*king bullsh*t. You know? But anyway, the Road Warriors would have never happened without me because they were under my tutelage for quite a while. Yeah, they would have made it eventually but they wouldn’t know what I’ve taught him, and I enjoy teaching."

After a long association with WWE, Roberts signed with AEW on March 4, 2020, and promptly managed Lance Archer. His last television appearance was on April 27th episode of Dynamite, where he accompanied Archer in his match against Wardlow.

