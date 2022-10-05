"Without me there is no Undertaker" - WWE legend takes credit for helping The Deadman's career

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken credit for helping launch the career of The Undertaker and many other WWE legends.

Roberts is renowned for being one of the smartest minds in the wrestling business when it comes to ring psychology. He is currently in All Elite Wrestling as the manager of The Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer. Jake Roberts never captured a title in the company but joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Speaking on his DDP Snake Pit podcast with Diamond Dallas Page, Jake claimed that without him, there would be no Undertaker, Steve Austin, or Shawn Michaels.

“Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels as much as I could. Shawn spent some time in my car. I’m the one that came up with the ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have an urgent message. Shawn has left the building’, which is so cheap, so fu*king bullsh*t. You know? But anyway, the Road Warriors would have never happened without me because they were under my tutelage for quite a while. Yeah, they would have made it eventually but they wouldn’t know what I’ve taught him, and I enjoy teaching.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Jake Roberts on The Undertaker riding with him in WWE

Jake "The Snake" Roberts also discussed the car rides he used to take with The Deadman back in the day. The 67-year-old said that The Undertaker told him that he'd be riding with him because of his expansive knowledge of strip clubs.

“He first came to me when he first got there and he said, ‘Jake, I’ll be riding with you.’ I’m like, “Well, that’s kind of bold. I’m like, ‘Okay, so you want to get underneath the learning tree? I mean, I appreciate you being bold enough to go up and ask me straight out. Hey, man, I’ll be glad to share anything I know. ‘He goes, ‘That’s great too but I heard you know where all the good strip joints are.’ I said, ‘Worldwide.’ He said, ‘Well, I want to hang with you.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle 📸 Throwback Photo



The Undertaker makes his entrance, at Wrestlemania.



Few entrances can ever match the atmosphere of The Deadman's arrival 📸 Throwback PhotoThe Undertaker makes his entrance, at Wrestlemania.Few entrances can ever match the atmosphere of The Deadman's arrival https://t.co/OXMf7CnV1Z

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 in his final match for WWE. Following retirement, The Undertaker started a one-man show that has become a success. He recently performed in Cardiff ahead of Clash at the Castle.

What are some of your favorite moments and matches from The Undertaker's legendary WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

