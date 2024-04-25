WWE legend upset over how AEW represented Swerve Strickland on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has expressed his disappointment at how AEW presented newly-crowned world champion Swerve Strickland on the recent episode of Dynamite.

Strickland, who defeated Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty this past weekend to claim the world title, locked horns with Kyle Fletcher in a World Title Eliminator Match, which he predictably won.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE legend Bully Ray questioned why the newly-crowned AEW World Champion didn't address fans after his monumental victory at the recent pay-per-view. The former champion also questioned the significance of Strickland competing with a mid-card talent like Kyle Fletcher on the first episode of Dynamite since his triumph.

"What I needed to see was my newly crowned AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland, with a hero's entrance—the person you see live in Daily's Place with his brand new championship over his shoulder, Prince Nana leading the way, and a microphone in his hand. Why did I not hear from Swerve Strickland tonight? Why did I see Swerve Strickland for the first time at 8:09 PM? Why was Swerve Strickland in a match with Kyle Fletcher, who hasn't won a match? Why is that the way my World Heavyweight Champion is being presented?" he asked.

During the long conversation, Bully Ray tore into the booking decisions of the entire episode, including the time given to TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. Ray added that Strickland's presentation should have been managed better, considering he is the first African-American world champion of the company.

In the same episode, Jon Moxley defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion against Powerhouse Hobbs, as part of the feud between Blackpool Combat Club and The Don Callis family. Following his victory, Moxley was confronted by Konosuke Takeshita, who signaled his intentions of going after the IWGP World Title.

Bully Ray claimed the match between Moxley and Powerhouse Hobbs was fascinating because it had a proper built-up, with the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion previously calling out Powerhouse Hobbs and The Don Callis family following their attack on Bryan Danielson.

In contrast, according to the WWE Hall of Famer, the Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher encounter gave a feeling of the champion going through the motions at the beginning of a tournament.

Several wrestlers reacted to Swerve Strickland's win at Dynasty

The former WWE Superstar achieved the zenith of his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion this past weekend when he defeated The Samoan Submission Machine to claim the AEW World Championship.

Following his historic triumphs, prominent wrestling personalities, including his peers like Darby Allin, took to their social media accounts to send their heartfelt wishes.

"Whose house," Allin tweeted.

Veteran wrestler Dustin Rhodes also took to his X/Twitter account to congratulate the former NXT North American Champion.

Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy, and Rene Paquette also sent their congratulatory wishes to the 33-year-old.

"Swerve," Cassidy posted.

"Whose house? Champs house!" Cage posted.

"Whose House? Congrats champ!" Renee Paquette posted.

It will be interesting to see how Strickland's world title reign plays out in the coming weeks.