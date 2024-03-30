WWE legend warns notorious AEW star about running his mouth: "You know Tony's gonna read this somewhere"

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently gave a useful piece of advice to a notorious AEW star and asked him not to run his mouth too much.

Jack Perry is currently under indefinite suspension. Running his mouth is what got him there in the first place. He took a shot at CM Punk on live TV during the All In Pay-Per-View in London, which resulted in the two stars having a physical altercation backstage. Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling following the incident.

While talking about his status in AEW, Dutch Mantell, in his Story Time podcast, warned the 26-year-old star to hold his tongue, especially on sensitive matters, as it could bring more trouble for him in the future.

"Well, I don't know. If I wasn't using him, I don't know what kind of contract is on, but I think him running his mouth like this is not a very good plan of action. You know Tony's gonna read this somewhere. I did not even call him to even apologize. So it looks like Perry is trying to make it out like, well he don't give a crap about Khan because Khan didn't give a crap about him."

Mantell continued:

"So that's not a way to kind of soothe whatever wounds that are left from this. I don't think Tony gives a crap whether he works there or not. And the internet has a way of turning things around. I don't know how you could turn this around, either he said it's so, but I think Mr. Perry needs to kind of temper his tongue. I've said that for a lot of guys." [From 41:27 to 42:37]

Check out the video below:

Jack Perry comments on tearing his AEW contract

Jack Perry wasn't sorry for his actions at All In. Earlier this year, he even tore his AEW contract during his NJPW debut. During a recent interview with NJPW, he addressed his reasons for doing so.

"Ripping that contract was a declaration, 'I'm not playing by your rules anymore.'"

Jungle Boy made his NJPW in-ring debut on March 6 and defeated Shota Umino in the first round of the New Japan Cup. House of Torture helped him grab his first major victory in the promotion.

