"Reeked of Blackpool Combat Club mentality" - WWE legend weighs in with thoughts on CM Punk's return

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in with his thoughts on CM Punk's surprise return to AEW as the World Champion made his first appearance since his injury.

After the Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho match for the Interim AEW World Champion, members of the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society started brawling in the ring. That was until Punk's music hit and the AEW World Champion charged down on his surgically repaired foot.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the match and the outcome, and was particularly impressed with Jon Moxley.

"I loved Moxley flipping Punk off and just bumping him on the way out, that puts Moxley in a different light for me. He was like ‘yeah, you’re a surprise, you came out, you did what you had to do. But I could care less about you.’ That reeked of Blackpool Combat Club mentality, that reeked of what Jon Moxley - like anything that Jon Moxley has said or done actually got put by the wayside for me." [1:14-1:57]

Ray also admitted that thanks to the surprise return not getting leaked, when Punk's music hit, he loved what followed, which apparently doesn't happen very often.

"When [CM] Punk came out last night, I said out loud ‘this is a cool surprise.’ Place went absolutely ballistic, good showing for Punk, I liked the face-to-face at the end with [Jon] Moxley." [1:10-1:14]

Will fans finally get to see CM Punk vs Jon Moxley?

During their run in WWE, fans saw CM Punk go head-to-head with Dean Ambrose in a handful of matches that showed the chemistry these two men.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Ambrose/Moxley came into WWE with the Shield as mercenaries for CM Punk, 10 years later and now we are here.



Wrestling is pretty cool. Ambrose/Moxley came into WWE with the Shield as mercenaries for CM Punk, 10 years later and now we are here. Wrestling is pretty cool. https://t.co/RMOHfjx4c3

However, that WWE run is long gone, and both men are in vastly different positions. That is except for one position, at the top of the AEW food chain. Now, it looks like after months of anticipation, Punk vs. Moxley will finally happen. But when?

With All Out taking place in Chicago, Illinois in just a few weeks, do you think things will get out of control there? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria