WWE legend William Regal recently revealed he would love to be in the ring with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and the latter reminded him of Rey Mysterio.

The former WWE NXT General Manager debuted at AEW Revolution, joining Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to form the Blackpool Combat Club. He betrayed the latter by helping MJF defeat him for the AEW World Championship. The veteran handed The Devil brass knuckles to seal the victory at Full Gear, seemingly aligning himself with the Long Islander.

On a recent edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Rey Mysterio and how he knew he wanted to work with the WWE legend from the moment he first saw him wrestle. Regal then praised AEW’s Orange Cassidy and compared him to The Master of 619.

“As soon as I saw Rey Mysterio I was saying please put me on with him. No different than now, although not wrestling, if I see Orange Cassidy please put me on with him. Because I’ll make him into a somebody better than [anyone], and if this offends people, great. That’s their problem.”

He continued:

“I could make him into as good of a guy as anyone knowing the skill set that I know. And I’d be happy to wrestle him. Right. [We are talking about] Orange Cassidy but Rey Mysterio was the same. Soon as I saw him, I was like, perfect for me. Soon as I saw Evan Bourne or Matt Sydal, perfect for me. Please put me on with him,” Regal noted. [H/T - Inside the Ropes]

Regal's return to WWE appears unlikely, as he has been committed to AEW for several years

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, fans were shocked when MJF attacked William Regal with a pair of brass knuckles, effectively ending his partnership with the man who helped him win the title.

After this, many questioned the Gentleman's future with AEW, with some even urging him to return to WWE. That's definitely not the case, though. As per Dave Meltzer, Regal will be in AEW for several years.

"A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years," Meltzer noted.

After MJF's sudden attack on Regal on Dynamite this week, fans don't know how long it'll take him to recover. We will have to wait to learn!

