WWE would love to sign one of AEW's biggest stars for a dream feud with LA Knight, says legend (Exclusive)

WWE has signed many talented wrestlers over the years, and a top AEW star is without a doubt on their radar. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also gave his thoughts on the possible signing, as he believes that a feud between him and LA Knight could work.

The star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman, whose contract with All Elite Wrestling expires in January of 2024. he is yet to renew his contract with the company. MJF is also the current AEW World Champion, which makes things interesting, as 2024 is just right around the corner.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked in detail about MJF's potential WWE arrival.

"He is a smart guy and I think WWE would love to have him, you bring him right in and get LA Knight, he's just waiting on somebody. MJF has made a name for himself in AEW so that means that the WWE wouldn't have a hard time trying to get him over. He's already over and I think if he makes that move there, he'll go and they got the money." [From 03:16 to 03:43]

Bill Apter believes AEW star MJF won't be allowed to break a major rule in WWE

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been teasing a potential move to WWE, and with 2024 approaching, both promotions might be gearing up for a bidding war.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted a specific thing that MJF does in All Elite Wrestling that would not fly in WWE:

“In a lot of his promos, he uses cuss words. He really does. And once he’s in WWE, it’s not gonna have that cool impact that he would have AEW ‘cause he’s allowed to do that there,” said Apter.

MJF is known for using strong language on TV, he even called his boss, Tony Khan, a "f**king mark" while begging to be fired. It will be interesting to see how Friedman will adjust to the PG outlook in Stamford-based promotion if he joins the company next year.

