WWE has major plans for Malakai Black after his AEW departure - Reports

Malakai Black was signed to AEW from 2021 up to his release earlier this year. He was the leader of The House of Black faction, which apart from him consisted of Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart, and Brody King. This group is now known as the Hounds of Hell.

Before signing with AEW Black was a WWE Superstar. Under the Stamford-based company's banner he was known as Aleister Black. The Anti-Hero is a former NXT Champion and is rumored to re-sign with the promotion soon. Reports suggest that when he returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, he will be part of SmackDown. Interestingly, his wife Zelina Vega also performs on the blue brand.

The Anti-Hero and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion tied the knot in 2018. They reportedly reside in Tampa, Florida. Apart from Black, Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix, who were also released by All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Former AEW star Malakai Black does not want his wife Zelina Vega to manage him

Although Zelina Vega is currently a full-time wrestler, several years back he was the manager for Andrade. Back in 2020 when Malakai Black was still signed to the WWE, he was interviewed by the New York Post. In this conversation the star revealed that he had no intention of being managed by his wife.

"I have no interest in having my wife as my manager and I don’t think she has to because it would be kind of cliché. It’s almost in the line of expectations where it’s like, oh of course you’re going to put them together, and I don’t want that. I don’t think that I necessarily need my wife or my wife needs me on screen because clearly my wife is doing a phenomenal job," said The Anti-Hero. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Malakai Black is a former AEW World Trios Champion. He has also held the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship once. It'll be interesting to see when Black returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

