Adam Cole has an interesting response to Xavier Woods' insane spot on WWE RAW 

Adam Cole recently shared his reaction to Xavier Woods' Superkick on this week's RAW that has gone viral on Twitter.

On the Monday night show, Big E defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business, which got back together earlier in the episode, tried to interfere in the Steel Cage bout to assist The All Mighty.

However, The New Day appeared just in time to even the odds. At one moment, Woods delivered a perfectly-timed Superkick on Cedric Alexander, just when the latter tried to leap on him. The spot received a great reaction from everyone, including AEW star Adam Cole.

The former NXT Champion reacted to the GIF of the spot shared by WWE Universe's official Twitter handle. Going by his reaction, Cole certainly loved the Superkick from Xavier Woods. Check out his response below:

As most fans know, Superkick is one of the prime moves in Cole's arsenal, and he has taken down many superstars with it. Him giving his seal of approval to Woods for executing the maneuver is no small feat for the New Day member.

Xavier Woods and Adam Cole are very close friends

Though Adam Cole is no longer in WWE, he has built strong relationships with those in the global juggernaut. One of the closest friends of the AEW star in Vince McMahon's promotion is Xavier Woods. Cole, alongside Cesaro and Tyler Breeze, were regulars on Woods' live streams. The four collectively called themselves "DaParty."

However, soon after he debuted for All Elite Wrestling, Cesaro, Woods, and Breeze bid goodbye to Adam Cole in a heartfelt video. Despite being unable to appear together due to their contractual obligations, Cole has stated that he has formed a bond for life with his "DaParty" friends.

Did you like Xavier Woods' spot on WWE RAW? Do you wish to see Cole and Woods back together in some form? Sound off in the comments section below.

