CM Punk gives his honest opinion about WWE star John Cena's acting skills

CM Punk praised WWE Superstar John Cena's acting skills declaring that the Peacemaker star is "killing it" in Hollywood.

In his recent interaction with ET Canada, Punk said he's impressed by Cena's acting skills but stated that he wasn't surprised. He believes that most pro-wrestlers are theatre actors, which makes the transition to Hollywood easier.

"Cena has always been that funny guy. I always thought behind the scenes, and I think anybody who has worked with him always thought. A lot of the guys at that top-level in WWE may not want to admit it, but alls we are are theatre actors," said CM Punk.

"I read James Gunn said that John Cena was the best improv actor he's ever worked with. That does not surprise me in the least. We do it every week for decades. When we transition to film, I think people are pleasantly surprised like, 'Oh wow, I thought you were just going to be this muscled up stiff guy.' I'm not surprised that John is killing it," said CM Punk about John Cena's acting skills.

Punk also praised another WWE legend, Batista, and was impressed by the versatile characters that he portrays on the big screen.

WWE stars who have had successful acting careers

Sasha Banks has been a part of The Mandalorian television show

There have been several WWE Superstars who transitioned to Hollywood.

The Rock, known by his real name Dwayne Johnson in Hollywood, is probably the biggest movie star in the world right now. Batista and Cena have also been part of huge movie franchises, while the likes of Edge and Sasha Banks have been on television shows.

CM Punk, himself, is part of a television show called Heels and has been in movies as well.

Heels @HeelsSTARZ The legendary CM Punk is Ricky Rabies in #HeelsSTARZ . Watch a new episode now on the STARZ App. The legendary CM Punk is Ricky Rabies in #HeelsSTARZ. Watch a new episode now on the STARZ App.

