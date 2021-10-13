Former WWE Superstar recalls ECW: One Night Stand Match against Chris Jericho

On Twitter, former WWE superstar Lance Storm recalled the match he and Chris Jericho had at ECW: One Night Stand in 2005.

Before WWE revived ECW as its own brand, they decided to hold an ECW reunion show. The Pay Per View (PPV) event featured the ECW Originals. The opening match had Lance Storm going up against Chris Jericho, with Storm going over.

On Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion broke down how he and Jericho worked out a sequence where Y2J would dropkick Storm in the head as he jumped backwards.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm This was Jericho’s idea. I said to him “You want me to jump backwards off the top rope, like when I do that back elbow, and your going to drop kick me in the back of the head? ”

Chris “Yeah, it will be fine, trust me.”

Lance Storm and Chris Jericho go back a long way, as both men started their careers when they met at the Hart Brothers Wrestling Camp in the early 1990s. Interestingly, they formed a tag team and debuted as the Thrillseekers in 1994.

In a sense, their matchup was just right for the time. This would also mark Lance Storm's last in-ring appearance for WWE.

ECW Originals assemble in AEW

After AEW Rampage went off the air, Tony Khan gathered all the ECW originals that currently work for AEW to honor them. This included Taz, Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn. Every man spoke, with Taz proclaiming AEW to be the best place he ever worked for.

CM Punk jokingly interrupted the segment, saying he felt left out considering he was ECW Champion himself.

"I just want to say I feel extremely left out because I was the ECW Champion. Nobody invited me. I just wanted to make a point that's a very important distinction to make because I never would be ECW Champion if it wasn't for a guy like Taz or if it wasn't for a guy like Chris Jericho," CM Punk said.

But as always, Punk honored all four men in the ring for helping make ECW legendary. He reaffirmed that he would've never been ECW Champion without the hard work that they put in.

Most fans would probably agree with Punk's assessment.

