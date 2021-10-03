Former WWE Superstar says he and Sting were two of WCW's best

Sting was the heart and soul of WCW. If fans were polled who they thought best defined WCW, it would most definitely be Sting. Booker T tweeted a picture of him and Sting and stated both of them were two of WCW's best.

Booker T is not that far off from his statement. Sting was a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion while Booker T captured the title five times and was the last WCW Champion before the WWE buyout.

It could be argued that Booker T was probably one of the bright spots towards the end of WCW, but bad booking didn't do him any favors. Sting, of course, is synonymous with the WCW brand and has brought that legacy with him into AEW.

CM Punk says Sting was the heart and soul of WCW

As a guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, CM Punk referred to Sting as the heart and soul of WCW, and has been on top everywhere he went.

"You're talking about a guy who has been on top everywhere he has ever gone. And I really don't know if he gets the credit for his wrestling mind. And it's kind of hard for him to not have a different perspective based on everybody he's worked with and everywhere he's been. I don't know if he ever was positioned as the 'Top Guy' but I believe he was the heart and soul of WCW, especially towards the end. I mean, dude was on the first Nitro, dude was on the last Nitro and he's been in main events with Ric Flair, he's worked everybody. He's been around for so long, I just don't think he gets the credit for that," said CM Punk.

Like most fans, CM Punk is in awe of Sting's legacy and continues to do so in AEW.

