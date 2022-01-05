"I'm definitely pulling up" - Released WWE Superstar threatens to confront AEW star Sammy Guevara in real life

Former WWE Superstar, A.J. Francis (fka Top Dolla) has threatened to confront AEW star Sammy Guevara in real life. Francis responded to a tweet from his former Hit Row stablemate Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion recently tweeted to confirm that AEW's Sammy Guevara will be a guest on his podcast. Francis has stated that he plans on pulling up to the podcast recording to come face-to-face with The Spanish God.

"Yeah I’m definitely pulling up when y’all record," - wrote A.J. Francis on Twitter.

The former North American Champion tweeted out asking fans to subscribe to his YouTube channel to stay updated in regards to the podcast episode with Guevara.

Sammy Guevara has previously claimed that A.J. Francis will never be signed to AEW

Sammy Guevara and A.J. Francis have had their fair share of issues in the past. The Inner Circle member previously mentioned in a Q&A session that the former Top Dolla will "never" be signed to AEW.

"When is Top Dolla coming to AEW? Never," - said Sammy Guevara.

The former Top Dolla has also taken shots at AEW stars The Young Bucks in the past. A.J. Francis dropped a diss track aimed at Matt and Nick Jackson. He went on to claim that his "friends from that other company" thanked him after the release of the track.

“I can tell you that I got my friends from that other company calling me telling me thank you. It ain’t got nothing to do with companies, it’s people, and there’s people that on both sides that bang with me, and there’s people on both sides that bang with other people. That’s just your prerogative, but at the end of the day, everything that I’m doing is to promote my name and my group because once again, I ain’t said nobody names still to this day." - said Top Dolla via his Jobbing Out podcast. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Hit Row was released by WWE in late 2021. All four members of the group were let go by WWE, with B-Fab being the first to depart.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what's next in store for each former member of the group going forward.

