"If we don’t, that’s life" - Eric Bischoff on fixing his relationship with AEW's Tony Khan

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff further discussed his ongoing issues with AEW owner Tony Khan. Bischoff stated that he hopes to maintain his relationship with All Elite Wrestling's man in charge.

Bischoff started off by stating that AEW is comparing a percentage of their demos with Monday Night RAW and also mentioned how everybody noticed that they don't talk much about SmackDown.

Eric Bischoff added that he is hoping to keep his relationship with Khan intact but will move on if the pair don't end up reconciling with one another. The former WWE RAW General Manager said that he is hoping to keep his position clear, but Bischoff did take umbrage at the fact that Khan compared himself to former WCW owner Ted Turner.

“All I’m suggesting is, rather than claiming you’re competing against, and somehow you’re competing favorably because you’re comparing a percentage of your demos on your Wednesday night show to a percentage of the demos on Monday Night RAW, notice they don’t talk about SmackDown too much. But on Monday Night RAW, when they go against Monday Night Football, which probably has the highest concentration of male 18-49 year old than just about anything else on TV in any given week, is a false equivalency. It just isn’t real. It’s data gymnastics. I hope Tony and I can maintain our relationship. If we do, I’m grateful for that, if we don’t, that’s life. I have no real skin in the game. I’m just trying to clarify my position. I did take personal umbrage to the fact that Tony would compare himself the way he did to Ted Turner. I just think it was just a dumb move.”

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been feuding with one another for quite some time now

Eric Bischoff stated on his show that Khan should be focusing on his own product with AEW. A few days ago, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that in 1996, WCW was beating WWE every single week in a real head-to-head competition.

Bischoff went on to add that AEW's competition with WWE is a "cosplay competition."

"Shut up until you're actually competing, and you're competing favorably. And, by the way Tony, in 1996 I was kicking WWE's a** every single week in a real head to head competition, not a cosplay competition."

Tony Khan has yet to respond.

