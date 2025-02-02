WWE personality takes a massive shot at AEW during Royal Rumble 2025

A WWE personality took a massive shot at AEW during the Royal Rumble 2025. This is sure to get wrestling fans buzzing.

There are a lot of indirect jabs that are aimed at either company from both sides and that sends the fans into a tizzy. Usually, it is the wrestlers who take it upon themselves to deliver the jabs. However, during the WWE Royal Rumble Countdown show, it was commentator Joe Tessitore.

AEW is often accused of not filling up seats in the arenas where they perform and Tessitore seemed to have caught that point and took a shot at Tony Khan’s company. While he was sitting alongside Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee, and Michael Cole, Tessitore said:

“You look around and see nothing but full seats.”

This comment will no doubt be seen as distasteful by some sections of the wrestling fans and most certainly the AEW ones. As the show goes on, it will be interesting to see if there will be any more indirect shots taken at All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Royal Rumble is poised to be one of the best shows of the year with a lot of famous names set to be involved. John Cena will be making his long-awaited return to the ring as he kicks off his Farewell Tour.

