"WWE petty," "They did you dirty" - Fans react as top AEW star gets edited out during RAW broadcast

Despite not claiming to care too much about AEW, WWE sure does go out of its way at times to make sure no one knows about All Elite Wrestling. So much so that fans have picked up on the fact that one of Tony Khan's roster members was recently edited out of a commercial that aired during Raw.

During the July 31 edition of WWE Raw, a commercial aired for the new Twisted Metal TV series that is currently airing on Peacock, the same streaming service WWE uses in the United States.

The series has attracted a lot of attention from wrestling fans as the villainous character 'Sweet Tooth' is played by AEW star Samoa Joe, with acclaimed actor Will Arnett providing the voice for the character due to the psychopathic clown wearing a mask.

Samoa Joe has a long history with WWE, but now that he is an AEW star, it seems that World Wrestling Entertainment want nothing to do with him, editing him out of the commercial that aired during RAW, which Joe even picked up on himself. This led to outrage on social media from fans who saw the edit as petty on WWE's part.

The filming of the show took place between May and August 2022, which caused Samoa Joe to be absent from a large portion of AEW and ROH programming outside of a handful of Ring of Honor Television Championship matches that were scattered throughout the summer.

One AEW star did manage to get their face on WWE Raw last night!

Samoa Joe was the victim of a choice edit from WWE's side of things, but another AEW star actually did feature on Raw as they were an integral part of one of the show's biggest blood feuds going into Summerslam.

The star in question is Marina Shafir, who was seen as one of the 'Four Horsewomen of MMA' alongside current WWE Superstars Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, as well as Jessamyn Duke.

In order to build up Ronda and Shayna's MMA Rules match at the upcoming Summerslam event, a video package was played detailing the history of the two women before and during their WWE runs, with a picture of the aforementioned Horsewomen being displayed that had Shafir on the far left.

Shafir had a brief alliance with both Duke and Baszler in WWE before she was released from the company in June 2021, with 'The Problem' making her debut for All Elite Wrestling in December of that year.

