WWE RAW star Gunther looks unrecognizable in unseen photo with AEW name

An unrecognisable photo of WWE Superstar Gunther has emerged, and it is shocking how much he has transformed over the years. The picture was posted by a top AEW star, Kyle Fletcher.

Gunther is one of the most recognisable names in WWE right now. He was World Heavyweight Champion for a long time and seemed near unbeatable until WrestleMania 41. However, on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he ended up losing the title to underdog Jey Uso.

The Ring General was on RAW last week, where he attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. He has subsequently been suspended indefinitely. Now, in the midst of it all, AEW star Fletcher posted a photograph of himself with The Ring General on X/Twitter from one of their matches on the independent scene from back in the day.

In the photograph, the former World Heavyweight Champion looks almost unrecognisable as he has lost considerable weight since the photograph was made. It will be interesting to see if he will respond to this tweet.

Jim Cornette says Gunther losing the title was a good thing

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is one of the most outspoken names in the business, and he has recently said that Gunther losing the World Title at WrestleMania 41 was a good thing.

He was speaking on his Jim Cornette Drive Thru podcast recently when he said:

“I don't think it hurts Gunther because he can actually move on to something else and I believe they've established that he's going to be a champion more often than not in the WWE, because they keep talking about how he's been a champion 80% of his time there. But it actually might be better if he doesn't have a belt right now, where he can get in the mix with some of the biggest stars. Most of them don't have any f**king belts, so that would be a main event upgrade to not have to worry about a f**king belt.”

Only time will tell if Pat McAfee is going to be the Austrian’s next rival. The popular RAW commentator is set to address last week's attack on RAW tonight.

