Former WWE Women's Champion seemingly takes a dig at AEW star on RAW for allegedly 'biting' Kenny Omega during All Out backstage brawl

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss referenced the reported 'biting' incident between Kenny Omega and Ace Steel on the latest episode of RAW.

As of now, there is still no official statement on the alleged backstage brawl that took place in AEW after the All Out media scrum. However, it was widely reported that Omega was on the receiving end of a bite from Ace Steel. This occurred while The Cleaner was trying to take away Larry, CM Punk's dog, following the latter's controversial comments at the media scrum.

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. 😬 https://t.co/e6pvaDKn4J

This week's Monday night show saw Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka come out to interrupt the celebration of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY). This led to Bayley accusing Bliss of being a 'biter,' to which she replied that both she and her doll Lilly bite.

This could be a reference to the AEW backstage brawl where Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly confronted CM Punk after the latter's verbal tirade on them and Hangman Page.

As a result of the brawl, all parties involved, including Ace Steel, have reportedly been suspended. Punk and The Elite were also stripped of their respective titles.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether WWE has any other references up their sleeves on the latest episode of RAW.

