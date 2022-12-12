WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles namedropped by major AEW star during media scrum

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has a long history with current AEW TNT and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe, and not all of it is pretty, but the "King of Television" gave Styles his due at a recent media scrum.

Both Styles and Joe have gone down different paths in recent years, with the "Phenomenal One" cementing himself as a future WWE Hall of Famer, having been with the company for nearly seven years and winning everything that has been presented to him.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Joe has re-established himself as one of the most dominant forces in all of wrestling, reigning as both the TNT and ROH Television Champion, as well as being inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame in 2022.

The discussion of the ROH Hall of Fame led Samoa Joe to mention AJ Styles in the recent media scrum that followed the Final Battle event on December 10th, with Joe stating that AJ is more than deserving of a spot.

“I mean Bryan Danielson it goes on and on, [CM] Punk, I could talk 20 million people that were in that locker room that I was in, like AJ [Styles] or Christopher Daniels you know. These are not people that you don't know. I think everybody is well aware of who the Hall of Famers are in ROH because of the impact they've had on this industry — the long-lasting impact they've had on this industry.” [44:25-44:44]

Joe also mentioned that the list of names who deserve to be in the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame is long, but believes that someone like Homicide should be seen alongside The Briscoes who are already in the Hall.

"It's a long list. I mean, obviously, I think the Briscoes are up there. When you talk about stalwart guys who held down the fort and really represented ROH for a considerable amount of time, you gotta think about the Briscoes. Homicide, I bring up him a lot I mean he was very very integral both in the locker room and as a main event star in ROH, you know those are guys that deserve their due.” [43:59-44:23]

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have been frenemies for many years

The career paths of Samoa Joe and AJ Styles may have separated for the foreseeable future, but for nearly 20 years, both men seemed destined to feud, and team, with each other for their entire careers.

The two men have fought over world championships in companies like WWE, ROH and TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling), with their feud over the TNA X-Division Championship between 2005 and 2006, along with Christopher Daniels being seen as one of the greatest feuds of the 21st century.

Despite never winning the top prize in WWE, Samoa Joe can claim to have had a more successful ROH career than AJ Styles, as the "Samoan Submission Machine" is one of only two men to have held every singles title in the company's history.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles one more time? Let us know in the comment section below!

