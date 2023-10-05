WWE's backstage reaction to Edge's AEW debut revealed

WWE has supplied several big names to AEW over the last four years, and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, was the latest big name to add to that list. He revealed the backstage reaction from his former employers in a recent interview.

Edge debuted at AEW WrestleDream when he showed up after Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin in the main event to retain the TNT Championship. Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus joined Captain Charisma as the heels beat down Darby Allin and Sting.

The Rated-R Superstar attacked Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, spearing them both to close the show in grand fashion. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he revealed that WWE is not mad at him for joining AEW:

“I am so thankful for every aspect of my career, and I’ll be forever thankful for the WWE,” said Copeland. “It was the only place I wanted to work. We reached a place where we’d done all we could do together. And I guarantee you this–they’re not mad. I’m not mad. I’ve received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad."

He continued:

"They’re happy for me. And I’m happy. They’re going to continue to crush it, too. And I have more of an opportunity to help the entire wrestling business in AEW."

Edge will wrestle Luchasaurus in his first AEW match since leaving WWE

Adam Copeland will appear on this week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision to address his arrival in his new surroundings, as confirmed by Tony Khan in the post-WrestleDream media scrum.

The Jacksonville Jaguars boss confirmed that on the October 10, 2023, episode of Dynamite, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will take on Luchasaurus in his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.

This will be the Ultimate Opportunist's first match since he defeated Sheamus on SmackDown in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

