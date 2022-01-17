WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker reveals when he was backstage at an AEW show

If there has been one true benefactor from WWE's rebranding of NXT, it's Bron Breakker. The 22-year old son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner has been touted for big things in the future.

Breakker took his first step toward cementing his legacy in WWE at "New Year's Evil". He captured the NXT Championship from Tomasso Ciampa, ushering in a new era for WWE's third brand.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp for Fightful, Breakker revealed that before making his debut in October 2020, he had attended an AEW event in his home state of Georgia.

"I went to an AEW show when I was playing football. My dad is really good friends with a lot of people that work in the back. I just got to meet those guys, go to a wrestling match because it was in my backyard in Atlanta, right down the street. Just went down there to meet people. It was cool," Breakker said. (H/T Fightful).

The current NXT Champion didn't specify which AEW show he went to, though it's likely that he and his father Rick attended the February 19th 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia. It was the only AEW event held in Georgia before Breakker signed a contract with WWE.

Bron Breakker could be the future of WWE

The current NXT Champion has had a meteoric rise since debuting in September 2021. Having defeated mainstays of the brand like Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, Breakker could soon be pushed to the main roster.

With a live tour of the UK under his belt as well as high compliments from fans, critics, and wrestlers, the future is bright for the son of Rick Steiner. The question is when will Breakker jump to the main roster?

Fans have speculated that with the "Forbidden Door" being opened for the Women's Royal Rumble, the men's match will have some surprises too.

The Royal Rumble would be the perfect place to showcase Breakker to a larger audience. Will he show up? Only time will tell.

