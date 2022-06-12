Wrestling legend says Paul Heyman should manage top AEW star in WWE

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared some ideas on who Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) should be paired with if he makes the switch from AEW to WWE.

During the Question and Answer segment of his Drive Thru' podcast, the former manager was asked about the potential hindrance that can be caused to MJF's character if he is made to work on scripted promos like the rest of the WWE roster. This led to Cornette going off on a tangent about potentially pairing up the Salt of the Earth with Paul Heyman.

The former WWE Personality stated that putting the former ECW Owner with Maxwell will instantly make him a successful star since the former only deals with Superstars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Here's what he had to say:

"Could you not use Heyman as MJF’s entree? Here's a guy who's dealt with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar and every other big star. He doesn't deal with jabronies. Heyman doesn't so that automatically makes MJF a big deal then like, Heyman could give him a big intro and Heyman could be the manipulator behind the scenes." [4:33- 5:06]

You can check out the entire clip here:

Jim Cornette believes MJF's skills will be the reason WWE will hire him

Speaking on the same edition of his Drive Thru' podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts about WWE signing MJF. He stated that if the Stanford-based promotion does hire him, it will be for his incredible speaking skills. He added that Max is very good in the ring as well.

Here's what he had to say:

"The whole reason they would be hiring him is because of his incendiary ability to talk. He's a good worker in the ring, a good wrestler and a wrestler and a worker, two different things. He's good at both." [2:13-2:27]

Maxwell's last AEW appearance came a few weeks ago on Dynamite, where he cut a scathing promo about his current situation and even called president Tony Khan a 'F***ing Mark.' He has not been seen on television since.

It will be interesting to see what road this entire situation takes next.

