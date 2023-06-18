WWE's Rhea Ripley responds to a fan saying Dominik Mysterio 'stole' her from Buddy Matthews 

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley responded to a fan's claim that Dominik Mysterio 'stole' her from Buddy Matthews.

Tonight on the debut episode of AEW Collision, the wrestling world witnessed the return of Andrade El Idolo. The Luchador wrestled House of Black member in a one-on-one match.

During the match, the camera panned to a fan who had a poster sign that said Dominik Mysterio had stolen away Buddy Matthews' girlfriend, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"HEY BUDDY AIN'T IT FUNNY HOW DOMMY STOLE UR MOMY," the sign said.

Upon seeing this poster, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to respond to the fan. She made fun of the fan by pointing out that he misspelled the word 'Mami'.

"I find it funnier that this guy obviously watches the product but still doesn’t know how to spell ✨MAMI ✨," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE MAMI @usosripley I find it funnier that this guy obviously watches the product but still doesn’t know how to spellMAMI @usosripley I find it funnier that this guy obviously watches the product but still doesn’t know how to spell ✨MAMI ✨

The match result also was not in favor of Matthews. Andrade El Idolo managed to pick up the win by locking in his wife Charlotte Flair's signature move the Figure-8 Leg Lock.

After the match, the former WWE United States Champion offered to shake Matthews' hands but unfortunately, the rest of The House of Black showed up and attacked Andrade El Idolo.

Did you enjoy the debut episode of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes