"WWE would have a second Rhea Ripley," "She's training for NXT" - Fans react after popular star loses major match on AEW Dynamite

AEW is stacked with female talent, which makes some notable names unable to be booked as major stars. One of them is former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who the fans believe could have been a second Rhea Ripley in the Stamford-based promotion.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander wrestled former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After a great battle, Jamie Hayter picked up a massive win over Kris Statlander and will face Mercedes Mone in the tournament finals at Double or Nothing 2025.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan noticed how Kris Statlander has been losing a lot of big matches against Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, and Jamie Hayter.

The fans reacted to the post and claimed that the former TBS Champion would've been the next Rhea Ripley had she gone to WWE.

Expand Tweet

The fans kept giving mixed reactions to Kris Statlander's loss, stating that she should dethrone TBS Champion Mercedes Mone or challenge for the Women's World Championship in the future.

"Kris Statlander should dethrone Mercedes Mone or Athena for the TBS Championship after AEW All In. Or be next in line to challenge Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship," a fan tweeted.

"Probably sitting in catering waiting for her next big push, which will last all of 1 month before she loses to Tony’s newest toy," another fan tweeted.

"Waiting for her contract to expire most likely," a fan stated.

Kris Statlander is unofficially a part of the AEW medical team

Kris Statlander has proven to be a team player since inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling. The former TBS Champion is also a part of the medical team of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Kris Statlander opened up about helping other talent with rehab and being a part of the medical team unofficially.

"Because I’m unofficially a part of the medical team with helping other people rehab from their injuries in the ring. Then wanting to rehab with them and wanting to find good steps and good feedback with the medical team about, ‘Hey, this might be too much at this point’ and, ‘Hey, I think we can start progressing a little bit more.’ It’s just been nice to know that I’ve been able to help out in other ways. Besides just what’s on-screen.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

We will have to wait and see what's next for Kris Statlander after coming up short in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

