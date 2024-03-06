WWE set to feature Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of her imminent AEW debut

Mercedes Moné is one of the hottest free agents in the industry right now. The star will evidently be featured in an upcoming WWE YouTube video.

The former WWE Superstar will reportedly make her AEW debut at the 'Big Business' Dynamite on March 13 in Boston.

At WrestleMania 37 Night One, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair created history as the first two Black women to main-event the show. It is considered one of the best matches of that year. Now that WrestleMania XL is just around the corner, WWE tends to upload loads of previous matches from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Later in 2022, Mercedes Moné walked out from the company, along with Naomi, allegedly due to creative differences.

Recently on WWE's YouTube page, a scheduled upload of the WrestleMania match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair bout can be seen.

Take a look at the scheduled video below :

Bianca Belair reveals she had a conversation with Mercedes Moné about WWE return

Bianca and Sasha shared the ring with each other multiple times and are good friends in real life.

While speaking with Gorilla Position, The EST of WWE opened up about talking with Mercedes about returning to the company.

"I've had this conversation with her. I don't know what she wants or what she wants to do. I just want what's best for her and what she wants to do with her. I'm no one to tell someone what they should do. What I will say is that we created some magic in the ring at WrestleMania 37. And I think that there was so much more magic to be made. Not even just with us inside the ring, but with me being champion at the time and the tag team champions, I just saw this so much representation that was on the verge of happening and so much greatness that was going to happen," Bianca said.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Moné will return to WWE in the future.

