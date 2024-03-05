Bianca Belair confirms she has spoken to former 10-time champion about returning to WWE

Bianca Belair is a major player in the ever-growing WWE Women's Division. With stars such as Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and more it is evident that the roster is at its peak in terms of talent available. That said, there is always room for improvement, no matter how formidable the roster may be. And, perhaps the division could see such improvement soon, as Belair recently confirmed she has had conversations with a former 10-time champion about a potential return.

The former 10-time champion in question is none other than Sasha Banks. Now going by Mercedes Mone, Banks had a successful spell with WWE, before leaving on bad terms back in 2022. But, when asked about her openness to seeing The Boss back in WWE on the Gorilla Position podcast, Bianca Belair stated that she only wants what is best for her former rival, while also reminiscing about their WrestleMania moment and how she would love for her to perhaps return one day.

"I've had this conversation with her. I don't know what she wants or what she wants to do. I just want what's best for her and what she wants to do with her. I'm no one to tell someone what, they should do. What I will say is that we created some magic in the ring at WrestleMania 37. And I think that there was so much more magic to be made. Not even just with us inside the ring, but with me being champion at the time and the tag team champions, I just saw this so much representation that was on the verge of happening and so much greatness that was going to happen. So, the fact that you know it was all halted at that point, you know, I would love for her to pick back up one day and take off," said Belair [18:06-18:54]

The WrestleMania moment in question happened to come at WrestleMania 37. Having just won the Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair challenged The Boss for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In what was an entertaining match, The EST came out on top, but the match meant so much more than just a title change. After all, they made history as the first African-American superstars to headline a WrestleMania.

It certainly would be a magical moment if Banks were to return to WWE. As things stand, rumors suggest she could be heading the company's competitor, AEW. But, if there is one thing to know about the wrestling business, it's never say never, so there can be no telling if Banks will return one day in the future.

Bianca Belair is eager to continue her "Streak" at WrestleMania 40

Bianca Belair had a tough go of things at Elimination Chamber Perth. She was eager to win the Women's match and book her ticket to Philadelphia where she would face Rhea Ripley. But, while a shot at the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows would have been great, there is a lot more at stake for The EST of WWE.

It may still be early days, but Belair is already on the path to perhaps becoming The Undertaker of WWE's Women's Division. Having participated in three WrestleMania to date, Bianca Belair is undefeated and is looking to form a "Streak" of her own. With that in mind, finding a match for WrestleMania 40 will be at the top of Belair's list of things to do in the weeks to come.

To surpass The Deadman, Bianca Belair will have to win her next 19 WrestleMania matches. And, given the caliber of superstar she is, there is no reason why she can't.

