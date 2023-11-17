What is Bianca Belair's streak in WWE? Reflecting on the major clue hidden in plain sight

Since making her WWE return, Bianca Belair has been at the center of things on SmackDown. She has unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Championship and is currently involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL. Belair is expected to face the heel faction in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The EST is expected to team up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and two other superstars. While teaming up with strong stars will be positive for The EST, there is an even better factor that will help her perform at her best at Survivor Series. This factor is related to the 34-year-old’s in-ring performance.

In WWE, Bianca Belair has managed to create a dominant streak. No superstar has ever been able to kick out of Belair’s finisher, which is known as the Kiss of Death. This stat will be crucial for The EST heading into a Premium Live Event like Survivor Series.

The inability to kick out from Belair's K.O.D. shows how powerful her finisher actually is. At Survivor Series 2023, she will look to use the same in full effect. It will be interesting to see if, this time, someone is able to kick out of the Kiss of Death for the first time.

Bianca Belair recently revealed whom she wants a feud against

Since making her debut on NXT, Bianca Belair has been involved in many memorable feuds. Throughout her career, Belair has faced some big names and has come out victorious in the process. However, the 34-year-old’s hunger to win hasn't gone away, and recently, she revealed her desire to have a long-term feud against Charlotte Flair.

Despite wrestling against Flair on previous occasions, Bianca Belair believes there is a need for one big match between her and The Queen. Describing the reason behind why she wants to face the 14-time World Champion, Belair said:

"There hasn't been that one big match yet, and we're all waiting for it…It was a nonfinish. So we've never actually had a legit feud and singles match for me. That's at the top of my list. Of course, right now, it's IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. Hands down, she's a champion right now. I'm going for her. But like a bigger picture. Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her.”

Further, Belair added it's a dream match for her, and she hopes it happens. While a contest between Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair would be interesting to watch, before that, the duo will have to team up and focus on their common problems known as Damage CTRL.

