WWE shockingly snubs current AEW star during Vengeance Day 2025 

An AEW star was seemingly omitted from live television tonight at NXT Vengeance Day 2025. While the star was referenced in a video package, WWE did not show any footage of her.

Mercedes Moné is someone who has had great accomplishments in her tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, including being one of the pioneers of the women's revolution a few years ago. The CEO is one of The Four Horsewomen and someone who is etched in the history books of the company.

In the video package, Roxanne Perez talked about how she took on the sole responsibility of being the face of the NXT women's division during her championship reign. She asserted that the brand needed the Four Horsewomen in the past, while she has managed to do it on her own. When mentioning the pioneers of the division, only Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch were shown.

See the snippet of the video package below:

The original clip can be found at the 1:22 mark of the video package.

The AEW star recently fired a shot at WWE

Mercedes Moné has been with AEW for almost a full year now, and it appears she has settled in nicely with the company. To this day, she remains undefeated and is now a triple-crown champion in the promotion.

Recently, she answered questions from fans on X/Twitter. One fan asked her which stars she would like to recruit for AEW. She was cryptic in her answer as she claimed that should she namedrop some of them, they might be signed by another company. She seemingly referred to WWE in this context.

A screenshot of this interaction can be seen below.

Currently, Moné is in a feud with Harley Cameron for her TBS Championship, and this title match is scheduled to take place later tonight at Grand Slam: Australia. It remains to be seen whether she will continue her long reign, or suffer her first loss.

