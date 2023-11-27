WWE SmackDown Superstar’s wife has a message ahead of CM Punk’s RAW return 

CM Punk has finally made his long-awaited return in WWE after nine years. After his big return on Survivor Series, WWE announced that the latter will be on this week's RAW.

A former AEW star has reacted to this tweet. The star in question is Cedric Alexander's wife, Big Swole.

Replying to the CM Punk's RAW announcement this week on Twitter, the star said that she was waiting for Tom's bit, who is an photo editor.

"Me looking for the @ItsTomCustom bit," wrote Big Swole.

Triple H talks about bringing CM Punk back in WWE

CM Punk's return has shook the entire wrestling businees to the core. Triple H played an important role in bringing back the former WWE Champion.

While speaking on the Survivor Series press conference, the Chief Content Officer of WWE said that the latter is a conversation starter.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

He also added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point, it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening," said Triple H.

Punk returning to WWE has opened a new set of dream matches for the Stamford-based promotion.

