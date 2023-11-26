"It's been a long time coming" - Triple H on bringing CM Punk back to WWE; how long it took for the deal to come together 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed CM Punk's return to the company and how long it took for both parties to come to terms on a new deal.

The Voice of the Voiceless made a shocking return to the global wrestling juggernaut at Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. He got a huge reaction from the crowd, who were chanting for him throughout the Premium Live Event.

After the show concluded, Triple H spoke about CM Punk coming back to WWE on the post-show press conference and revealed that the deal came together very quickly.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

He added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening. [0:01-1:15]

You can check out the full clip below:

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, and to see back in the company in 2023 is a surreal moment. It'll be interesting to see what the higher-ups have in store for him.

