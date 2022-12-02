WWE staff reportedly wants Triple H to bring back retired wrestler as new General Manager for RAW and SmackDown

WWE staff are keen on Triple H bringing William Regal back to the company, according to recent reports.

William Regal has been a major part of the AEW World Championship storyline over the past few weeks. Prior to Full Gear, he and MJF had an epic promo battle where the latter promised to prove William Regal wrong and win the world title from Jon Moxley clean.

At the pay-per-view, Regal made his way down to the ring towards the latter stages of the main event. Many expected the former NXT Commissioner to assist his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, but instead, he slid in brass knuckles MJF's way.

MJF struck Moxley in the head with the knuckles before pinning him and capturing his first-ever title in AEW. This angered Moxley, and he nearly attacked the former ECW Champion on the following episode of Dynamite before Bryan Danielson begged Moxley to let Regal go.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF shockingly betrayed William Regal by decking him in the back of the head with the same brass knuckles. Gentleman Villain had to be stretchered out of the arena, raising questions among fans if this was Tony Khan's way of writing him off the television.

According to Xero News Twitter account, there is further speculation that the former BCC manager is on his way back to WWE, with the Stamford-based promotion's staff urging Triple H to sign William Regal as the new general manager on SmackDown and RAW.

"It Seems Regal likely had something in his AEW contract that many others didn't We have also learnt that some in WWE want regal as an on screen GM for main roster," Xero News tweeted.

Triple H recently mentioned William Regal's time in WWE

William Regal was synonymous with the WarGames announcement during his time as the general manager of the black-and-gold brand. This year, Triple H moved the WarGames matches to Survivor Series.

Prior to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Hunter sent out a tweet stating that the WarGames was not the same without William Regal.

"Tonight just wouldn't be the same without..."

There were two WarGames matches this year. The first one saw Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) defeat Team Bayley (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley).

In the main event, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

