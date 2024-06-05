WWE star last seen on TV in 2023 surprisingly references AEW in social media post amid uncertain future

A WWE Hall of Famer has made a subtle tease related to AEW in their latest social media update. This could be a hint at them working with the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future. The star here would be Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon has always been affiliated with WWE, with her last in-ring appearance being in a mixed tag team match with her husband Adam Copeland (fka Edge) at last year's edition of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, Copeland is now signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion, which has led many to wonder whether the couple will ever get to work together once more in the future.

On Instagram, Beth Phoenix posted a video of her testing out her new Go Pure Plank exercise equipment by doing a headstand and holding her pose for several seconds. As seen in the caption of her post, she had tagged WWE, her husband, and AEW surprisingly.

"Testing the padding on my @gopureplank with my very own thick skull. #plank @planking #headstand #yoga @wwe @aew @ratedrcope #wrestling #fitmom," Phoenix posted.

In the end, this could end up just being a case of her tagging her husband and the company he was signed with at present.

Beth Phoenix recently interacted with former WWE tag team partner

A few days ago, the Hall of Famer had a brief interaction with a superstar she has worked with multiple times. This was Natalya.

The two together were formerly known as Divas of Doom and they had a run as a tag team in the early 2010s. They then reunited in 2019 and went on challenge for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 35.

On Twitter, Natalya looked back at her wrestling outfits from across her career, and she revealed that her favorite one was her matching gear with Beth Phoenix from WrestleMania 35, as she mentioned how it was also made by those who made the original Hart Foundation gear. Phoenix replied and agreed with her sentiments,

"We’re so pretty. And unbreakable," Beth Phoenix wrote.

At this point, it has been more than a year since The Glamazon's last appearance in the ring and it remains to be seen when this could happen. Fans surely would be eager to catch a glimpse of the star either if she decides to reunite with Natalya as a tag team, or with her husband in AEW.

