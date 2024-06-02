WWE legend teases potential reunion with veteran superstar

The WWE Universe is often treated to various reunions - from managers reuniting with former clients to ex-tag team partners joining forces for one more match. These reunions make for great storyline moments, and now comments made by one multi-time champion are fueling the rumor mill.

Natalya and Beth Phoenix formed The Divas of Doom in World Wrestling Entertainment. Phoenix has not appeared for the company as of late due to her husband, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), joining AEW. Natalya is the longest-tenured female superstar in WWE, but a potential jump to AEW has been speculated due to her WWE contract status.

Natalya took to X this weekend to share a photo of the Divas of Doom gear she and The Glamazon wore in the ring at WrestleMania 35, where they competed in a Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Phoenix responded and fueled the rumor mill.

"We’re so pretty. And unbreakable," Beth Phoenix wrote.

The first time Beth and Natalya teamed up in standard tag team action came at a FCW Tampa live event on August 28, 2008. They defeated The Bella Twins.

WWE veteran Natalya trains with international star

Natalya and her husband, Tyson Kidd, have trained various superstars and non-WWE wrestlers at their own Dungeon 2.0 in recent years.

The makeshift wrestling school is a nod to the legendary Dungeon run by Natalya's late grandfather, Stu Hart. The Queen of Harts took to X this weekend to reveal that she was working with international star Miyu Yamashita, who is widely regarded as one of the top Joshi wrestlers in the world.

"Love training with you @miyu_tjp! I love your passion for the ring. Thank you for always bringing your best to The Dungeon. Never getting ready, always staying ready because I want it all," Natalya wrote with the clip below.

Yamashita debuted for TNA in late April, losing to Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace on a taped Impact. She worked two AEW matches in the summer of 2022, including a loss to then-Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa at the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite.

