Unfortunate update on Natalya’s WWE status - Reports

Natalya is WWE's longest-tenured female superstar on the roster and one of the longest-signed out of the entire locker room. She signed her first developmental contract in January 2007 and has been associated with the Stamford-based company ever since, but now it looks as if there may be a complicated departure.

Natalya's WWE status has been up in the air for a few months now after it was revealed her contract is expiring soon, and that she would have a significant offer. It was also said that TJ Wilson, also known as Tyson Kidd, was expected to follow his wife to whichever company they decided on and that The Stampede Kid is under a standard employer agreement, not a contract, as he works as a WWE Producer.

The last word claimed Natalya had several weeks before her WWE contract expired, but a new report from PWInsider potentially states that the deal will officially expire in early June 2024. Several people in the Stamford-based company are said to be surprised at how officials are waiting to have negotiations with the 42-year-old star.

Backstage sources pointed to how Natalya is a respected ambassador for the company and an in-ring talent with a lot of experience, and she carries the legacy of the Hart Family. The other issue revolves around Tyson Kidd, who is one of the top producers.

Kidd regularly books women's division matches and is often requested by top talents to handle their in-ring action. The report said some people have been waiting to see what Kidd would do if his wife is not signed to a new contract.

A backstage source on Friday categorized the situation as still "having time" to secure a new contract. Another contact backstage said the two sides were not even discussing a new deal until two or three weeks ago, but The Queen of Harts is being offered a good money deal.

Will WWE Superstar Natalya honor Owen Hart in AEW?

All Elite Wrestling will present its third annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, also known as The Owen Hart Cup. This year, the men's and women's tournaments will coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Owen Hart Foundation.

As mentioned above, Natalya's contract with World Wrestling Entertainment is set to expire in early June 2024, according to a report from PWInsider, and it was speculated that if The Queen of Harts does become a free agent, it is likely she will receive an offer to participate in AEW's 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which is set to end on July 10, 2024, when Dynamite airs from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The only female graduate of Stu Hart's legendary Dungeon also starred on WWE's Total Divas. The Queen of Harts is a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a one-time Divas Champion.

